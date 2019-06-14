Bale will give Spurs a 'wow' factor: Sheringham

Teddy Sheringham (left) receiving a Singapore shirt from Young Lions coach Fandi Ahmad during a training session at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Thursday.

With over 250 career goals, three English Premier League crowns and a Champions League title to his name, former Tottenham Hotspur forward Teddy Sheringham knows what it takes to be successful in football.

With Spurs looking to end an 11-year trophy drought, Sheringham believes his former side could do with a player who will bring a “wow” factor.

When The New Paper asked Sheringham if he thought Real Madrid and Welsh superstar Gareth Bale was such a player, the Englishman grinned widely.

“Anyone that has outstanding talent, anyone that the rest of the players can look at in training and go 'wow' at, will enhance the team,” said Sheringham, who was speaking to TNP on the sidelines of a visit to the Jalan Besar Stadium at the invitation of AIA Singapore on Wednesday.

“Bale will give that 'wow' factor. He has outstanding attributes and that is clear but it is up to the manager to see if he thinks Bale can fit into his style of play.

“We have to watch the space and see what happens.”

Bale, who played for Spurs between 2007–2013, before moving to Real Madrid, is reportedly one of a number of players that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane wants to offload as he looks to rebuild his squad for the 2019-20 campaign.

Spurs, along with Manchester United and Bayern have been touted as possible destinations in various media reports.

Not since the 2018 January transfer window have Spurs made a first-team signing, but that statistic is expected to change, especially now that Spurs have moved into a new home - the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

POCHETTINO THE KEY

But regardless of whether the Welshman returns to the club, Sheringham believes that Spurs’ key to success lies in ensuring manager Mauricio Pochettino stays.

“It’s very, very important that we have Pochettino. The manager is the most important person at the football club and he is doing a very, very good job,” said the 53-year-old.

“The club is on the up. Everything is looking rosy but the main thing to keep hold of Pochettino. The club has grown every year since he arrived.

“The next step is to win something. We came very close this year but it’s not good enough for a club like Spurs to just come close.”

While in Singapore, Sheringham, along with Spurs academy coaches Shaun Harris and Anton Blackwood, conducted a coach exchange programme for 40 coaches from the Football Association of Singapore and ran an AIA Football Kids Camp. The trio also visited the Young Lions during training.

Looking ahead to next season, Sheringham believes Spurs can bridge the gap between themselves and the top two, Liverpool and Manchester City. Spurs finished 27 points behind City last season.

“Of course it (the gap) can be bridged. They (Spurs) can challenge the top two,” said Sheringham, who famously scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser for United against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

“Having a proper homeground will make a huge difference and it will enhance our home form.

“Yes, we finished a long way away but I am sure we will get better. We will be stronger.”

