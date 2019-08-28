Brooks Koepka named PGA Player of the Year again

World No. 1 Brooks Koepka was awarded the PGA of America Player of the Year for a second straight year yesterday.

Koepka, who retained his PGA Championship crown, edged out Rory McIlroy for the honour despite the Northern Irishman's win in the PGA Tour Championship on Monday.

McIlroy, who pocketed S$15 million (S$20.8m) for his win at East Lake in Atlanta, earned the PGA's prestigious Vardon Trophy for a third time.

The Vardon Trophy is awarded to the player with the best scoring average across the year.

As well as his PGA Championship repeat in May, Koepka's year included victories in The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges and the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

The four-time Major winner also topped the season money list and was fourth in the Vardon Trophy standings.