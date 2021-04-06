Dry spell finally ends for Jordan Spieth at Texas Open
Former world No. 1 golfer Jordan Spieth ended his near four-year drought yesterday morning (Singapore time), gearing up for this week's US Masters with a triumph at the US PGA Tour Texas Open.
Spieth, who had not won since capturing his third Major at the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, signalled he's again a force to be reckoned with as the game's best look towards the first Major championship of 2021 at Augusta National.
"This is a monumental win for me," said the 27-year-old American. "It's one that I've certainly thought about for a long time."
Spieth fired seven birdies in a six-under 66, holding off tenacious playing partner Charley Hoffman to win by two strokes with an 18-under total of 270.
Hoffman had cut Spieth's lead to one before Spieth birdied the 17th hole at TPC San Antonio, Hoffman's own 66 putting him on 272.
Now Spieth heads to Augusta National, where he was just 21 when he won his first Major at the 2015 Masters, before going on to win the US Open the same year. - AFP
