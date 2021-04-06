Dry spell finally ends for Jordan Spieth at Texas Open

Former world No. 1 golfer Jordan Spieth ended his near four-year drought yesterday morning (Singapore time), gearing up for this week's US Masters with a triumph at the US PGA Tour Texas Open.

Spieth, who had not won since capturing his third Major at the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, signalled he's again a force to be reckoned with as the game's best look towards the first Major championship of 2021 at Augusta National.

"This is a monumental win for me," said the 27-year-old American. "It's one that I've certainly thought about for a long time."

Spieth fired seven birdies in a six-under 66, holding off tenacious playing partner Charley Hoffman to win by two strokes with an 18-under total of 270.

Hoffman had cut Spieth's lead to one before Spieth birdied the 17th hole at TPC San Antonio, Hoffman's own 66 putting him on 272.