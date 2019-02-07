'Grow up', Koepka tells angry Garcia
Three-time Major champion Brooks Koepka has rebuked Sergio Garcia for a temper tantrum at the European Tour's Saudi International on Saturday, saying that the Spaniard should "grow up".
Garcia, 39, was disqualified from the event after the third round for what the Tour deemed "serious misconduct" under rule 1.2a.
In a statement released by the Tour, the Spaniard apologised for damaging the greens, saying that "it will never happen again".
Videos of Garcia's tantrums - which showed him slamming his club into the sand three times after a mediocre bunker shot and angrily speaking in Spanish - have been circulating on social media.
"That's just Sergio acting like a child," Koepka, 28, said in an interview with the Playing Through podcast on Tuesday. "It's unfortunate that he's got to do that and complain. Everybody's got to play the same golf course.
"I didn't play very good, but you didn't really see anybody else doing that.
Koepka, who finished equal 57th in the inaugural event won by fellow American Dustin Johnson, added: "I mean, you're 40 years old, so you've got to grow up eventually... To act like a child out there is not cool." - REUTERS
