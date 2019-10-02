Golf

Jesse Yap leads after first round of SPGA President's Cup

Godfrey Robert
Oct 02, 2019 06:00 am

Rookie pro Jesse Yap holds a one-shot lead after the first day of the SPGA President's Cup golf tournament at Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday.

Yap shot a four-under 67 on a tough course on a difficult day, when there was one lightning interruption, to take the perch from Mitchell Slorach, with Scott Barr (69) and Quincy Quek (70) close behind in the 46-man field.

LEADERBOARD

67: Jesse Yap. 68: Mitchell Slorach. 69: Scott Barr. 70: Quincy Quek. 71: Mark Kawasoe, Koh Dengshan, Gary Kwek, Zaw Moe. 72: Dean Tan, Gregory Foo.

Seniors: 66: M. Murugiah. 70: Poh Eng Wah 72: Stuart Holmes. 73: Poh Ah Hai.

