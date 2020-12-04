Teenage golfers to the fore at Laguna

Jay Gould-Healy and Shannon Tan, both 16, were crowned winners of the EFG Singapore Junior Masters boys' and girls' open respectively at the Laguna National Golf and Country Club on Wednesday.

Irish golfer Jay carded a four-under 68 for an even-par 216 total, pipping Brandon Han, 18, by one stroke. National golfer Shannon finished on six-under 210, ahead of Inez Ng (223), who was second.

The three-day competition was the first golf event held since Covid-19 measures were put in place.