Home United clinch Community Shield after shoot-out victory

AIA COMMUNITY SHIELD ALBIREX NIIGATA HOME UNITED 0 0 After full-time. Home United win 5-4 on penalties

Home United won the AIA Community Shield after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Albirex Niigata at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday.

The AIA Community Shield, a curtain-raiser to the 2019 AIA Singapore Premier League, finished 0-0 at full-time and proceeded straight to penalties, where Home midfielder Hami Syahin converted the decisive kick in sudden death.

The match was played after insurance giant AIA Singapore was announced as the new title sponsor of the Singapore Premier League.

The result also means an end to a trophy monopoly by Albirex, who are playing under new rules which stipulate that they must field two Singaporean players in the entire first half.

The Japanese side had completed clean sweeps for the past three seasons – 11 titles in all – bagging every local trophy on offer.

Unlike previous seasons, the AIA Community Shield does not double up as a league match this year.

Albirex, who retained only four players from last season's squad which went through the entire season unbeaten, will start their AIA Singapore Premier League campaign against Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub next Saturday (March 2, 5.30pm).

Home, meanwhile, will host Indonesian club PSM Makassar in the AFC Cup at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday, before taking on Brunei DPMM at the Bishan Stadium next Sunday.