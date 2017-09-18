Who says the men don't get it?

Chemical peels. Laser skin resurfacing. Pharmaceutical anti-ageing care.

These are just some topics that are increasingly hogging conversations among men.

Thanks to the Korean and Hollywood culture - think fresh-faced male celebrities with flawless skin - it is no longer effeminate or vain for guys to talk about skincare, said Dr Winston Lee.

The medical director of South Bridge Aesthetics Clinic told The New Paper: "In fact, many men now understand the importance of good skin hygiene, skincare and preventative anti-ageing treatments - so much so that they share their own tips with the ladies."

In fact, pharmaceutical grade anti-ageing skincare is now a trend among men, said Dr Lee.

"Examples of these would be home-use peel kits, highly potent vitamin C serums, stem-cell conditioned media and creams, as well as highly potent oral anti-ageing supplementation," he said.

At South Bridge Aesthetics, Dr Lee has seen a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of men seeking treatment.

Now, they make up 40 per cent of his clients, with the youngest male patient being a 23-year-old. His oldest male patient is 60.

While there is no "template treatment" for different seasons in life, Dr Lee said that younger men are usually more concerned about acne and acne scarring.

These are treated with laser or chemical peels in the clinic, and the clients are prescribed skincare for home use.

Men in their 30s could be looking at botulinum toxin (botox) or filler treatments to tackle concerns revolving around early signs of ageing.

Those who start losing hair in their 30s may inquire about hair restoration services, said Dr Lee.

"The men in their later 20s to 30s are typically working professionals or young entrepreneurs who are willing to spend a premium to look good," he said.

As for mature men, they may start looking beyond facial aesthetic treatments to overall performance and health and body contouring.

"The men in their 40s and 50s, especially those who have seen other aesthetic doctors before, usually know what they want done to improve their appearance," said Dr Lee.

More men are seeking out aesthetic treatments because there is an increasing awareness of what these procedures can do for one's appearance.

Dr Lee said: "A competitive corporate culture, paired with a high-stress environment and increasing affluence, makes previously exclusive aesthetic procedures more commonplace.

"While not the only criterion, looking and feeling good can translate to more success in the workplace."

Men could also be compelled to look good due to social pressures - be it class or family reunions, good-looking partners, or re-entering the dating scene.

"It's akin to men who have put on some weight to sign up for a gym membership or to go on a diet," said Dr Lee.