Glow with these after-dark pampering services
Looking for a massage, haircut or facial late at night? Here are your options
Treat yourself to a facial at 9pm, get a haircut at 1am or even enjoy a body massage at 3am. These beauty havens offer treatments until late to cater to those with busy schedules.
SPA RITUALS
Calla Spa
#01-500 to #01-504, Suntec City Mall Tower 2
Tel: 6336-2552
Open from 11am to 10pm
With its accessible location, this lavish spa is a convenient respite from the hustle and bustle of the everyday crowd.
Choose from a plethora of body treatments and facials, including full-body massages, firming and lifting facials and even eyebrow services.
If you have time to spare before or after your spa treatment, unwind in the mineral hot pool or steam and sauna rooms.
Bring your partner along and you can enjoy some couple time in a jacuzzi and sauna - in the comfort of a private suite.
There's also a bistro with a full menu (last order at 8.30pm) to complete your session.
A CUT ABOVE THE REST
Zig Salon
#01-15, Viva Vista Mall
Tel: 9651-0998
Open from 11am to 11pm
This two-seater hair salon is truly one of a kind.
To keep his services personalised, owner and hairstylist Zig Shee - who trained locally and in Japan, and was previously style director at Toni & Guy hair salon - tries not to schedule two strangers for hair treatments at the same time.
A full range of hair services is available here. You can get a haircut from $58 or a perm from $158.
In the casual atmosphere here, you can select your own music and bring your own food and drinks. Also, Mr Shee is happy to stay open past midnight to cater to your schedule.
BODY REMEDIES
Natureland
Holland Village, 29/29A, Lorong Liput
Tel: 6467-6780
Open from 10am to 4am
Offering a range of body treatments, the newest Natureland outlet opens till the wee hours of the morning - no more mad dashes for a massage after work.
Go for its 5-in-1 Therapy - comprising head, shoulder, neck, hands and feet massages - to unwind and soothe your senses. Other services include aromatherapy, shiatsu and slimming massages, and traditional Chinese reflexology therapies such as foot reflexology, tuina and guasha.
This article first appeared in the April issue of Her World.
New beauty products to check out
BIORE
To combat fears of skin damage brought about by air pollution and harmful UV rays from the sun, check out the Biore Anti-Pollution Body Care Serum range.
The sweat-resistant body lotions will leave your skin feeling light.
They fend off pollutants and provide maximum UV protection of SPF 50+ PA+++, diminishing the chances of dark spots or freckles forming on your skin and preventing sunburn and premature aging.
Both the Intensive White (with vitamin B3 and yuzu orange) and Extra Moist (with vitamin E and collagen) body lotions ($12.90 a tube) are available at selected leading pharmacies.
JERGENS
Jergens, the No. 1 body moisturiser brand in the US, has launched the latest addition to its Hydrating Body Lotion line - the Hydrating Coconut Lotion ($8.90).
Crafted with coconut oil and coconut water, the lotion provides long-lasting moisture while eliminating dullness and dryness to leave the skin visibly softer.
It is lightweight and non-sticky yet highly moisturising, and will leave your skin refreshed and tinged with a natural nutty coconut scent.
Jergens' Hydrating Coconut Lotion is available at leading supermarkets, pharmacies and personal care stores.
ALLIES OF SKIN
Local skincare brand Allies of Skin has introduced the Bright Future Overnight Facial, the world's first hydrating hypoallergenic chemical peel, which is formulated to deliver an exfoliating effect with intense hydration.
Unlike traditional peels that dehydrate the skin during exfoliation, this next-generation peel floods the skin with moisture and nutrients to help it attain an optimal level of exfoliation over two to three nights of continued application. It mimics the effects of a professional facial.
The ingredient Ally-R targets issues such as acne and wrinkles.
The peel ($159) is available at www.alliesofskin.com.