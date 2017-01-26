Rooster boosters
You may be a rooster but what kind of rooster are you.
Each of the zodiac signs has its own element. With each element comes a set of traits. 2017 is the turn of the Fire Rooster.
Here are the personalities and politicians born in the Year of the Rooster, sorted according to the five main elements...
METAL ROOSTER
1921, 1981
Famous celebrities: Taufik Batisah, Rui En, Josh Groban, Tom Hiddleston, Beyonce
Traits: Strong in the face of adversity, great at logical thinking
WATER ROOSTER
1933, 1993
Famous celebrities: Narelle Kheng of The Sam Willows and Natasha Low, formerly of girl group Skarf, Paul Pogba, Ariane Grande
Traits: Smart, quick-witted, sensitive, compassionate and artistic
WOOD ROOSTER
1945, 2005
Famous celebrities: Nyla Esman, Eric Clapton, Bjorn Ulvaeus (ABBA), Aung San Suu Kyi, Steve Martin
Traits: Energetic, funny, overconfident, a family person.
FIRE ROOSTER
1957, 2017
Famous celebrities: Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Yvonne Lim's newborn daughter Alexa, Daniel Day-Lewis, Stephen Fry
Traits: Trustworthy, responsible, good at managing time and money
EARTH ROOSTER
1909, 1969
Famous celebrities: Chen Hanwei , Huang Biren, Terrence Howard, Jack Black, Ice Cube, Jay Z
Traits: Generous, trustworthy, perceptive and popular among circle of friends