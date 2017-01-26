Rooster boosters: Celebs and the elements

Famous personalities born in the Year Of The Rooster include Narelle Kheng of The Sam Willows and singer Taufik Batisah.

You may be a rooster but what kind of rooster are you?

Each of the zodiac signs has its own element. With each element comes a set of traits. 2017 is the turn of the Fire Rooster.

Here are the personalities and politicians born in the Year of the Rooster, sorted according to the five main elements...

METAL ROOSTER

1921, 1981

Famous celebrities: Taufik Batisah, Rui En, Josh Groban, Tom Hiddleston, Beyonce

Traits: Strong in the face of adversity, great at logical thinking

WATER ROOSTER

1933, 1993

Famous celebrities: Narelle Kheng of The Sam Willows and Natasha Low, formerly of girl group Skarf, Paul Pogba, Ariana Grande

Traits: Smart, quick-witted, sensitive, compassionate and artistic

WOOD ROOSTER

1945, 2005

Famous celebrities: Eric Clapton, Bjorn Ulvaeus (ABBA), Aung San Suu Kyi, Steve Martin

Traits: Energetic, funny, overconfident, a family person.

FIRE ROOSTER

1957, 2017

Famous celebrities: Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Yvonne Lim's newborn daughter Alexa, Daniel Day-Lewis, Stephen Fry

Traits: Trustworthy, responsible, good at managing time and money

EARTH ROOSTER

1909, 1969

Famous celebrities: Chen Hanwei , Huang Biren, Terrence Howard, Jack Black, Ice Cube, Jay Z

Traits: Generous, trustworthy, perceptive and popular among circle of friends