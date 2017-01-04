AYE accident: Driver now faces culpable homicide charge

A businessman charged with causing the death of a driver along Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) by dangerous driving is now facing an amended charge of culpable homicide.

Lim Chai Heng, 53, was accused yesterday of committing culpable homicide when he drove his Mercedes-Benz against the flow of traffic along the AYE and hit Mr Liong Kuo Hua's car at 8.02am on Dec 19.

Mr Liong, 37, a media personality, died on the spot.

Lim is remanded for psychiatric evaluation at Complex Medical Centre in Changi Prison until Jan 24.