Ex-technician gets 18 months' jail for sex with girl, 13

A former technician who had sex with a 13-year-old girl, was sentenced to 18 months' jail yesterday.

Mohamed Syahid Mohamed Yusoff, 32, pleaded guilty on Monday to two of four charges of sexual penetration, including oral sex, with the girl at a staircase landing of an HDB block in Jurong some time between July and August 2014.

The girl came to know Syahid in July 2014 through Alamak Chat, an online application. He asked her many times to meet but she rejected him. Some time between July and August that year, she agreed to meet.

After they met at Lakeside MRT station, he took her to a nearby block and went up to a staircase landing at the highest floor where they engaged in sexual activities.

On Jan 21, 2015, the victim lodged a police report.

Asked by District Judge Kenneth Yap how the offences came to light, Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew said the school found out the girl had sexual relations with other men.

In mitigation, Syahid's lawyer Jonathan Wong said his client was immensely sorry, regretted what he had done and had promised not to reoffend.

There was also no coercion or exploitation, said Mr Wong.

The court heard that Syahid, who plans to marry his girlfriend, is learning to be a forklift driver and will be attending a course next week.

Judge Yap allowed him to defer the sentence until Nov 27.