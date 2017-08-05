Halimah 'still mulling over' candidacy

The United Workers of Electronics and Electrical Industries dinner and dance last night was a homecoming of sorts for Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob.

She was its executive secretary from 2004 to 2011 and is now adviser to the 60,000-strong union.

The event capped a busy period for Madam Halimah, who said three weeks ago that she was considering whether to run in next month's presidential election.

She said last Saturday that she is still mulling it over.

The MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC has been meeting unionists, community leaders and residents. At these events, some assumed that she had made up her mind.

Some even declared that she would have their support should she run for the presidency. Madam Halimah had one response: A quiet smile.

Last night, she spoke of the importance of workers, companies and the Government working together.

"(Technological) disruptions are part and parcel of the sector. We can embrace lifelong learning, seize new opportunities to find good jobs and improve our livelihoods," she said.

