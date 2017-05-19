PAS threatens to quit Selangor government

PETALING JAYA: The political crisis in Selangor has worsened with Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) threatening to pull out of the state government if Datuk Seri Azmin Ali forces the party's three state executive councillors to resign.

The Selangor PAS leadership decided that all its 13 assemblymen would quit the state government if the Mentri Besar caves in to pressure from his Pakatan Harapan partners to isolate PAS.

The threat, if carried out, will rock the Selangor government because it will leave the Pakatan side on the edge with only 29 assemblymen in the 56-seat state assembly.

Pakatan will be only one seat away from crumbling with 14 assemblymen from the Democratic Action Party, 13 from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and two from Amanah.

The PAS decision was made at a late night meeting on Tuesday chaired by the newly-appointed Selangor party chief and Sabak assemblyman Sallehen Mukhyi.

He was tasked with conveying the decision to the party's central committee.

The Tuesday meeting was attended by all Selangor PAS division leaders who were updated by Mr Sallehen about the political crisis that has engulfed the state government following the Syura Council's decision to terminate ties with PKR.

Mr Sallehen briefed them about his meeting with Mr Azmin when the Mentri Besar asked the three PAS state exco members - Datuk Iskandar Samad, Datuk Ahmad Yunus Hairi and Mr Zaidy Abdul Talib - to resign.

A PAS insider said the meeting did not discuss what the party would do if it exits the state government.

"There are many options but it is up to the people to interpret," said the insider.

If the PAS threat materialises, the new state opposition will comprise 13 from PAS, 11 from Umno and two independents.

Ironically, the PKR political bureau was also meeting on the other side of town at the same time on Tuesday.