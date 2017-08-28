Spieth leads Johnson by three
British Open champion Jordan Spieth turned up the heat on the back nine yesterday morning (Singapore time) to seize a three-stroke lead over world No. 1 Dustin Johnson at the Northern Trust Open.
Spieth fired four of his eight birdies coming in - including three in a row from the 14th through 16th - to card a six-under 64 for a 12-under total of 198.
His lead would have been a stroke greater but for Johnson's birdie on the 18th, where he stuck his second shot four feet from the pin to cap a 67 for 201. - AFP