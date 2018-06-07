Makansutra: Rare traditional fare at the Ramadan markets

I don't understand why the Ramadan market each year becomes more like a collection of fancy pop-up stalls in New York or European cities.

Someone definitely overpaid for the rights to operate that sidewalk market space in Geylang Serai, which means a desperate hunt to fill out the hundreds of stall spaces costing anywhere between $10,000 and $20,000 each, featuring fancy food stalls hawking things like an edible balloon, meatball buckets and dry ice desserts.

I say stick to traditions.

RIGHT TIME & PLACE

Go hit up the other food festivals with your funky chow for relevance - there is a right time and place for all sorts of food.

To me, Ramadan season means the chance to digest a slice of our Muslim culture and traditions.

There are so many halal flavours from Indonesia, China, the Middle East and even Malaysia that have yet to debut here, like Nasi Gudeg from Jogjakarta, Kay Pachok from Terengganu and cumin skewers from Xinjiang.

I am glad there is still much traditional local fare on offer and I spotted some rare and wonderful classics during my stroll around the bazaar.

Oh, and get some popular prawn vadais along the way - they are everywhere.

Al Kabsa, stall X48, Woodlands Ramadan Market, 3pm to 11pm daily till eve of Hari Raya

Kabsa, an Arabian rice dish (from $7), is a nasi briyani of sorts and a Middle Eastern staple.

Long-grain basmati rice is used but the spice paste is what makes this different.

Touches of cumin, nutmeg, tomatoes and cardamom shine through and the star accent is the dried black lemon (or noomi basra), which lends a smoky tangy flavour that is so arresting.

You have it with grilled chicken and lamb and it comes with a tomato salad and a spicy chutney.

This stall also offers shakshouka (from $4), an eggy and spicy tomato stew that is common in the Mediterranean region. There are hints of paprika, cumin and coriander and you dig in with the French loaf slices it comes with.

Satar Parcels,stall GS197, Geylang Serai Ramadan Market, 2pm to midnight daily till eve of Hari Raya

They look like little bak chang dumplings skewered and lined up on the grill .

This spiced minced fish or chicken parcel hails from the Kelantan region in Malaysia.

A skewer of three pieces costs $4 and it is lovely over fluffy rice.

The slightly charred aroma of the banana leaf escapes into the fish and with spicy tones, it is great value for money based on the amount of work needed to make them.

Nasi Kerabu and Curry Potato Tau Pok, Jannery Kitchen, stall X15, Woodlands Ramadan Market, 3pm to 11pm daily till eve of Hari Raya

The blue rice - coloured by blue pea flower (or bunga telang) - is what will attract you to this nasi kerabu dish. It comes with a serundeng salad, a minced chicken roll and chicken or beef with sambal ($6).

This Terengganu dish is a Malaysian favourite.

The other item here is a bean skin-wrapped tau pok stuffed with spicy mashed potato ($4), deep fried and eaten with sambal. Much like a tahu pong from Indonesia except that it is more complex.