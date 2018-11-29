Happy holidays at Sports Hub

Decorate your own Disney On Ice Christmas stocking at the Sports Hub Library and stand a chance to win tickets to the show.

(Above) Meet Santa Claus for some treats or be mesmerised by the Christmas trees lit-up along the Kallang Basin.

Enjoy this year-end holiday season by joining a line-up of festivities at Singapore Sports Hub as they launch their Christmas campaign- Season of Giving.

Visitors can revel in the beauty of the Neon Chari Trees at the OCBC Square and Stadium Riverside Walk from now till Jan 1.

From 7pm to midnight daily, the Sports Hub will bask in the dazzling neon glow of the Christmas trees lit-up along the picturesque Kallang Basin.

Everyone is welcome to witness the official light-up ceremony to mark the event on Dec 1.

You can send letters to Santa Claus for free at any time of the day until Dec 16 via The Santa Express Mailbox located in front of Stadium MRT Exit A.

You take a picture with Santa at the location from 7.30pm to 8.30pm on Dec 1 and 2, and from 8.30pm to 9.30pm on subsequent weekends till Dec 23.

A Disney On Ice contest will take place at the Sports Hub Library.

Besides encouraging an active, sporting lifestyle, we hope that everyone can share the gift of quality time with their loved ones as well as support the various beneficiaries over the course of this month-long programme Singapore Sports Hub marketing director Lilian Lye

From now till Dec 16, decorate a Disney On Ice Christmas stocking and register your entry to stand a chance to win tickets to watch Disney On Ice.

The voting will be from Dec 17 to Dec 23 and two winners will be announced on Dec 26.

Winners will receive four VIP tickets to watch Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Super Celebration, go on two Disney On Ice on-show kids' rides (for children aged four to 10 only) and get Disney On Ice merchandise.

EXCITED

One of the visitors, who is thrilled to enter the contest, is eight-year-old Lennon Lim.

He told The New Paper that he would love to watch Disney On Ice with his family.

The Primary 2 pupil from Compassvale Primary School said: "I cannot wait to design my Christmas stocking. I am also looking forward to all the Christmas lights and trees."

During the weekends from Dec 15 to Dec 23, the Sports Hub Library will conduct the 15 Shorts film screening, depicting true stories of Singaporeans from the 1970s to the 1990s through short films to inspire giving and volunteerism.

At Kallang Wave Mall, sing Christmas carols from Dec 15 to Dec 23 at 1pm and 7pm.

On Dec 23, jive to an upbeat performance by the Singapore Management University Samba Masala outside Kallang Wave Mall at 2pm and 3.30pm.

Donation boxes will be there with proceeds going to the Metta Welfare Association.

Besides all the fun-filled activities happening, the Sports Hub will have promotions across all its supporting venues.

The locations include Singapore Sports Museum, Water Sports Centre, Splash-N-Surf, OCBC Arena and OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Receive a free festive wrapper when you spend a minimum of $10 in a single receipt or receive a $10 Kallang Wave Mall voucher when you spend a minimum of $50 across three same-day receipts.The promotions are while stocks last until Jan 1 and available on weekdays only.

There will also be an online Christmas gift charity auction via Facebook where Christmas ornaments are autographed by athletes such as Billie Jean King and Joseph Schooling.

Followers of the Sports Hub Facebook page can bid for the ornaments, and all proceeds will go to their adopted charity organisation.

The #SantaComesToPlay contest will take place from Dec 3 till Jan 1. Participants are encouraged to find Santa, who is on an adventure at the Sports Hub, by looking out for clues on where he will be appearing on selected weekends on Sports Hub's social media accounts.

A physical cut-out of three different Santas will be placed at different locations around the Sports Hub.

Everyone is welcome to come down, snap a photo with Santa and post it on their own social media with the hashtag #SantaComesToPlay and #SportsHubGives.

The most creative and aesthetically appealing photos will be crowned the winners.

There will be three rounds of giveaways with 10 prizes to give away each round.

Ms Lilian Lye, marketing director of Singapore Sports Hub, said: "The team at the Singapore Sports Hub are advocates of giving back to the community.

"Besides encouraging an active, sporting lifestyle, we hope that everyone can share the gift of quality time with their loved ones as well as support the various beneficiaries over the course of this month-long programme."

For more about the festive activities at the Sports Hub, visit www.sportshub.com.sg/seasonofgiving