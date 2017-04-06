One FM Food Fight

WINNER!

Cheryl Miles

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"This Iberico Pork Chop ($60) with fennel and onion was an absolute showstopper. It was succulent and juicy but without that overwhelming fatty taste found in most cuts of Iberico pork. Marinated in Sambuca, the meat has a familiar five-spice flavour that makes it much more addictive. I am salivating just thinking of this dish."

Osteria Mozza

2, Bayfront Avenue, #B1-42-46, Galleria Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Andre Hoeden

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"Freshly shucked Canadian Pacific oysters topped with Hokkaido uni and shoyu ikura and finished with homemade ponzu dressing. The flavours in this Oyster-Uni-Ikura starter ($28) exploded in my mouth. Boom!"

Garang Grill by New Ubin Seafood

15, Swan Lake Avenue

Shan Wee

The Escape Plan with Shan and Cheryl

Weekdays 4pm to 8pm

"Like Astons, this place does cheap steaks and grilled meats. At $45.50, this Wagyu Ribeye 200g was one of the more expensive items, but it was tasty."

iSteaks Diner @ Holland Village

17A, Lorong Liput

Elliott Danker

ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show

Weekdays 6am to 10am

"I am particular about my salmon. The food here is fresh, so that is a big plus point. The Salmon Aburi Roll ($20.50) is reasonably priced for the quality of food. The wait can be long but, I assure you, it is worth it.

Sen Of Japan

2, Bayfront Avenue, #01-86, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Jill Lim

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 10am to 1pm

"The Penang Laksa ($6.50) is pretty pricey for a foodcourt, but it is amazing. So spicy and assam-filled. It is really authentic and tasty."

Food Republic @ Shaw House

350, Orchard Road, #B1-02

Melody Chen

No Repeat Workday

Weekdays 1pm to 4pm

"One of the oldest eateries around that still delivers tasty chicken rice ($26.40, for two) with savoury hot soup. One of my favourite Singapore comfort foods after a long time away."

Delicious Boneless Chicken Rice

865, Mountbatten Road, Katong Shopping Centre Basement 1