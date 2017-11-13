Big queue for Big Walk packs

The downpour did not deter the enthusiasts from collecting their Walk Packs for the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017, which will take place on Nov 26. By 10.30am yesterday, many had turned up at the OCBC Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub. Each pack consisted of a limited-edition event T-shirt, a bag, a $20 Osim voucher, a skipping rope or water bottle, a pack of Ricola Pearls, two SunMoon fruit cups, Vermilion herbal health jelly sticks and Gain City discount vouchers.