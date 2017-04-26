Get free coffee with your paper tomorrow

As part of The New Paper's Great Giveaway, Yeo's will be giving free coffee with TNP tomorrow.

From 11.30am to 2pm, TNP readers can each redeem a 350ml bottle of JusCoffee Iced Café Latte or JusCoffee Iced Coffee at Exit A of Raffles Place MRT and at Tanjong Pagar Plaza.

To redeem the drinks, readers must use the TNP app to share any article on social media or via e-mail. The app is free for download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The redemption, limited to one per person, is available to the first 800 readers at each location, where copies of TNP will also be available.

The Iced Café Latte and Iced Coffee are part of Yeo's new JusCoffee range, brewed with roasted coffee beans with no added preservatives.

Enjoy the delicate blend of rich coffee and creamy milk in Iced Café Latte or the full-bodied taste of Iced Coffee.