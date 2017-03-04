Newlyweds join adventure hunt to bond

Build team spirit and win fantastic cash prizes.

That is the aim of TNP Adventure Hunt 2017.

Mr Chen Shichang and Madam Chow Ching Hua are newlyweds, and among the 160-plus teams who have signed up for the inaugural event to be held on March 26 at Bugis Junction and Bugis+.

Mr Chen, 32, saw an advertisement for TNP Adventure Hunt 2017 in The New Paper a week ago and signed up straightaway.

He told TNP that he and his wife, a 27-year-old social worker, got married last December and signed up to join in the fun.

He said: "We also hope to build a stronger bond with each other."

On winning, the sales and marketing manager said: "I haven't thought about winning as I feel the process is more important."

Photo: sph

TNP Adventure Hunt 2017 aims to engage TNP readers and encourage team spirit.

The games will be a combination of puzzles and social interaction.

There will be 100 teams of two, and participants will race around the malls to complete 15 challenges.

The team with the fastest time and best score will win the top prize of $1,888. The second prize is $588 and the third prize, $388.

Prizes will be awarded to the Best Sporting Team and Most Congenial Team. Winners for these categories are chosen based on enthusiasm and camaraderie with other participants.

Registration closes on March 10 at 11.59pm.

FYI

WHAT: TNP Adventure Hunt 2017

WHEN: March 26, 1pm to 5.30pm

WHERE: Bugis Junction and Bugis+

Sign up at www.tnp.sg/adventurehunt