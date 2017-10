This 1,000-year-old bowl from China's Song dynasty sold for the equivalent of $51.3 million in Hong Kong yesterday, breaking the record for Chinese ceramics, auction house Sotheby's said. It dates back to between 960 and 1127 and was designed to wash brushes. It measures 13cm in diameter, and is one of only four such pieces in private hands, according to Sotheby's, AFP reported.