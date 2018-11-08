Conquering make-up at Cosmoprof

(Above, from left): New Face finalists Yap Yu Jun, Iwani Mawocha, Loo May Tia, Shafiqah Marwiah, Cosmoprof instructor Lily Leong and trainer Melvenie Ee, New Face finalists Jane Fernandez, Stacey Choo, Tess Smolens and Joey Tan.

As a child model-actress who has worked with make-up artists and hairstylists overseas, Tess Smolens believes she still has a lot to learn when it comes to the art of applying cosmetics.

Last month, some of this year's The New Paper New Face finalists visited Cosmoprof Academy's new campus at Wilkie Edge for a private make-up and hairstyling session by the local beauty school's instructor Lily Leong and trainer Melvenie Ee.

During a live make-up demonstration, where she was the model, Tess learnt different techniques to enhance her facial profile.

She told The New Paper: "I have a long face, so applying blush would be on the cheek, from my pupil and to my ear. My eyebrows should also not have too much of an arch."

She also noticed an interesting difference from professionals overseas.

Tess said: "Cosmoprof taught me how to make my eyes seem bigger, but in the US, they try to make my eyes look slimmer."

Fellow New Face finalist Loo May Tia was also a top 15 finalist of this year's Miss Universe Singap ore pageant.

The 19-year-old student had attended a similar Cosmoprof session in August as part of the pageant's calendar of activities.

Cosmoprof Academy is the official make-up sponsor for both competitions.

NEW TECHNIQUES

May Tia said: "I thought that it was terrific having a back-to-back session because it not only consolidated what I had learnt previously, but it also taught me new techniques, such as the application and blending of eyeshadow."

She said the focus for New Face was "more of an edgier look" compared to Miss Universe Singapore.

Jane Fernandez is not exactly a make-up junkie and rarely tries bold looks, but she was mesmerised by the tour.

The 18-year-old student said: "When the make-up artist taught us how to do a smokey eye and how to blend the edges a certain way so that our eyes will look best, it really interested me because it does make a difference.

"As the saying goes, 'blending is key'."

Meanwhile, Joey Tan, 23, and Stacey Choo, 20, found the hairstyling session fascinating.

Joey, a business and management graduate said: "I learnt how to create more volume in my hair, making it look glamorous without requiring much time."

Stacey, an undergraduate, added: "The session was really useful. Most of the tips I know are self-taught from YouTube videos.

"(I realised) I have been indirectly drying up my mascara. The correct way in trying to get more formula on the mascara wand would be to twist the wand when it is still inside the bottle."