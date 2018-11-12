New hairdos for New Face finalists
Two New Face finalists get hair makeover that may also transform their career
A hair makeover is a The New Paper New Face tradition that could make or break a finalist.
New Face 2010 winner Vivien Ong and last year's champ Jean Yong left the modelling competition with much shorter hair and a career on international runways. New Face 2011 finalist-turned-actress Jayley Woo had a drastic cut and ended up with a burgeoning showbiz career.
This year was no exception.
Two of the top 15 finalists went to New Face 2018's official hair salon Kelture at Paragon to get a possibly career-defining hairdo.
YUOLMAE ANG
The 20-year-old Nanyang Technological University undergraduate's close-up shot featured the hairstyle she auditioned with - a wavy shoulder-length perm. Then she had a short bob for her shoot at the Subaru showroom, and finally, her hair was bleached and her fringe chopped off for the final street-style photo shoot.
Yuolmae said: "It was an exhilarating experience at Kelture... (salon director Kelvin Yap) kept joking about the styles he was going to create, intending to keep it a surprise. I was a little shocked, but I was prepared for a dramatic change.
"My head of curls transformed into an asymmetrical bob, a definite head-turner. I absolutely loved the colour, a mixture of multiple shades of blue and purple, giving my new hair a unique glow at every angle."
Mr Yap said one should not go for popular colours and instead get a hue that suits your skin tone.
NADIA RASHID
For the freelance fashion stylist, the makeover was impactful, even though the length of her hair was not changed.
It was a short blunt fringe that made all the difference.
Nadia, 25, admitted: "It was a little hard to adapt at first because it was quite a big change in appearance for me, so it took a little more courage to embrace it."
Mr Yap said getting a short fringe requires confidence, adding: "It really transforms you, and not everyone can do it."
He recommends those with a high forehead or long face to try the hairstyle as "it will help balance things out".
Still, the time spent at Kelture was pleasant for Nadia.
She said: "It was fun seeing them work their magic on my hair."
