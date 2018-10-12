Meet the New Face 2018 finalists
From Monday, there will be a photo spread of each contestant on weekdays in The New Paper
On Monday, The New Paper New Face 2018 journey intensifies. The double-page individual photo spread will appear on weekdays in The New Paper, where each top 15 finalist will have their own profile.
They will take to the stage at Bugis+ on Nov 15 for the finale catwalk show.
Iwani Mawocha, 23, 1.75m: "From the minute I met the other girls, I knew this was a positivist space of self-confidence. The top 15 are diverse in so many ways, and I think New Face is such a great example of how the fashion industry should be."
Thean Jia Sin, 24, 1.75m: "I am really excited to see how New Face will kick-start my modelling career and bring more opportunities."
Pooja Randhawa, 21, 1.74m: "To prepare for the finale, I will practise my walk several times, get plenty of rest before the show and avoid activities that could lead to injuries."
Ang Yuolmae, 20, 1.81m: "I am definitely looking forward to learning and growing as a model, and to be recognised by good agencies."
Yap Yu Jun, 22, 1.73m: "People do not see the time, hard work and discipline that each contestant has invested into New Face. I personally feel that New Face is very much like a job interview - with a twist."
Joey Tan, 23, 1.8m: "To prepare for the finals, it is practice, practice and more practice."
Cheri Teo, 16, 1.76m: "It is exciting and amazing to see how the professional make-up artists, hair stylists and photographer are able to get the perfect look for each individual to fit the theme of each photo shoot."
Loo May Tia, 19, 1.72m: "I am looking forward to seeing all the amazing opportunities that will come from participating in New Face, not only for me but also for my fellow contestants."
Shafiqah Marwiah, 25, 1.62m: "I have been preparing myself mentally and physically. I watch my diet, go for runs and visualise my performance."
Jane Fernandez, 18, 1.72m: "I have been going to the gym once a week and practising my walk in what free time I have."
Alexis Cook, 18, 1.71m: "I am looking forward to trying out and experiencing new things. I can be shy and reserved at times, so posing for the camera and walking (on the runway) in front of strangers is something I never thought I'd be able to do."
Nadia Rashid, 25, 1.7m: "The whole journey has been a winning experience. I am looking forward to better exposure in the modelling industry and seeing where it can take me."
Nadia Amir, 20, 1.7m: "New Face is dedicated to shaping us to be better not only in modelling but also as people. Values such as respect and humility are emphasised immensely. This is something I am grateful for."
Tess Smolens, 17, 1.75m: "I have recognised that attitude is just as important as perfecting my walk and photo shoots. I cannot get complacent at all - the other girls are constantly practising and getting better."
Stacey Choo, 20, 1.74m: "I am looking forward to the experience and exposure, and the journey that comes after."
New Face 2018 is presented by Subaru MotorImage.
Official make-up is provided by Cosmoprof Academy, with Kelture Salon as official hair.
The modelling competition's partners are Bugis+, 7 Bells Productions, Cleo Singapore magazine and ONE FM 91.3.
The winner will walk away with $10,000 cash, $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Salon and a feature in Cleo.
The first runner-up wins $5,000 cash and the second runner-up gets $3,000.
This year's four subsidiary titles are Subaru Miss Vivacious, Cosmoprof Miss Photogenic, Kelture Salon Miss Beautiful Hair and Miss Popularity.
