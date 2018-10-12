Meet the New Face 2018 finalists

Contestants watch on as another finalist is photographed.

Loo May Tia (above) and Stacey Choo getting their make-up and hair done by stylists from Cosmoprof Academy and Kelture Salon respectively.

(Back row, from left) Iwani Mawocha, Thean Jia Sin, Pooja Randhawa, Ang Yuolmae, Yap Yu Jun, Joey Tan, Cheri Teo, Loo May Tia and Shafiqah Marwiah (Front row, seated, from left) Jane Fernandez, Alexis Cook, Nadia Rashid, Nadia Amir, Tess Smolens and Stacey Choo

On Monday, The New Paper New Face 2018 journey intensifies. The double-page individual photo spread will appear on weekdays in The New Paper, where each top 15 finalist will have their own profile.

They will take to the stage at Bugis+ on Nov 15 for the finale catwalk show.

Iwani Mawocha, 23, 1.75m: "From the minute I met the other girls, I knew this was a positivist space of self-confidence. The top 15 are diverse in so many ways, and I think New Face is such a great example of how the fashion industry should be."

Thean Jia Sin, 24, 1.75m: "I am really excited to see how New Face will kick-start my modelling career and bring more opportunities."

Pooja Randhawa, 21, 1.74m: "To prepare for the finale, I will practise my walk several times, get plenty of rest before the show and avoid activities that could lead to injuries."

Ang Yuolmae, 20, 1.81m: "I am definitely looking forward to learning and growing as a model, and to be recognised by good agencies."

Yap Yu Jun, 22, 1.73m: "People do not see the time, hard work and discipline that each contestant has invested into New Face. I personally feel that New Face is very much like a job interview - with a twist."

Joey Tan, 23, 1.8m: "To prepare for the finals, it is practice, practice and more practice."

Cheri Teo, 16, 1.76m: "It is exciting and amazing to see how the professional make-up artists, hair stylists and photographer are able to get the perfect look for each individual to fit the theme of each photo shoot."

Loo May Tia, 19, 1.72m: "I am looking forward to seeing all the amazing opportunities that will come from participating in New Face, not only for me but also for my fellow contestants."

Shafiqah Marwiah, 25, 1.62m: "I have been preparing myself mentally and physically. I watch my diet, go for runs and visualise my performance."

Jane Fernandez, 18, 1.72m: "I have been going to the gym once a week and practising my walk in what free time I have."

Alexis Cook, 18, 1.71m: "I am looking forward to trying out and experiencing new things. I can be shy and reserved at times, so posing for the camera and walking (on the runway) in front of strangers is something I never thought I'd be able to do."

Nadia Rashid, 25, 1.7m: "The whole journey has been a winning experience. I am looking forward to better exposure in the modelling industry and seeing where it can take me."

Nadia Amir, 20, 1.7m: "New Face is dedicated to shaping us to be better not only in modelling but also as people. Values such as respect and humility are emphasised immensely. This is something I am grateful for."

Tess Smolens, 17, 1.75m: "I have recognised that attitude is just as important as perfecting my walk and photo shoots. I cannot get complacent at all - the other girls are constantly practising and getting better."

Stacey Choo, 20, 1.74m: "I am looking forward to the experience and exposure, and the journey that comes after."

New Face 2018 is presented by Subaru MotorImage.

Official make-up is provided by Cosmoprof Academy, with Kelture Salon as official hair.

The modelling competition's partners are Bugis+, 7 Bells Productions, Cleo Singapore magazine and ONE FM 91.3.

The winner will walk away with $10,000 cash, $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Salon and a feature in Cleo.

The first runner-up wins $5,000 cash and the second runner-up gets $3,000.

This year's four subsidiary titles are Subaru Miss Vivacious, Cosmoprof Miss Photogenic, Kelture Salon Miss Beautiful Hair and Miss Popularity.

For updates, check out @TNPNewFace on Instagram and Facebook.