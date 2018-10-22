New Face finalist Jane Fernandez loves Singapore's safety

Jane Fernandez

18, student

When Jane Fernandez moved from Cebu, in the Philippines, to Singapore in 2012, the local accent floored her and she thought it was "weird" that Singaporeans used "lah" in their sentences.

Though she found Singlish "so foreign" back then, the 18-year-old Filipina - who used to attend Ngee Ann Secondary School and is waiting to take her O levels - is using some of the slang words herself now.

Her favourite part of living in Singapore?

The safety and comfort of walking the streets late at night. She feels that in the Philippines, it can be dangerous to head home alone even at 7pm.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Cookie dough ice cream, hands down. I cannot get enough.

My dream destination would be the Maldives because I am such a beach chick. I really hope I can visit it one day before it disappears.

Who is your biggest style influencer?

(America's Next Top Model Cycle 23 contestant) Justine Mae Biticon because her style has so much swag and she always has outfits that are on trend. I am a little bit biased because she is also half-Filipino.

If you could travel to any country in the world, where would it be?

For now, my dream destination would be the Maldives because I am such a beach chick. I really hope I can visit it one day before it disappears.

What is your spirit animal and why?

The industrious beavers that quickly adapt to their environment and overcome obstacles. This is a pretty accurate description of me because I am never quick to give up in any challenge I face.

What is the proudest moment of your life so far?

Getting the chance to go to Indonesia to compete in beach volleyball. I have played indoor volleyball since I was around eight years old, and last year I started transitioning to beach volleyball.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

People not cleaning up their own mess.

CREDITS

Creative director: Yeoh Wee Teck

Photographer: Desmond Wee

Make-up: Cosmoprof Academy

Hair: Kelture Salon

Stylist: ZH Tan

Outfits:

Main photo, shot at Subaru Hub Toa Payoh Lor 8: Topshop

Street photo: H&M

Writer: Sherlyn Sim

Layout: Marlone Torres Rubio

Project managers: Irene Sim, Joy Tang