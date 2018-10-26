New Face finalist Yap Yu Jun describes herself as an avocado

With netball competitions and school midterms to prepare for, Yap Yu Jun was initially hesitant to join New Face 2018 as she didn't think that she could cope.

But it was the Singapore Management University business undergraduate's love for modelling and fashion that made her reconsider and eventually turn up at the walk-in audition.

Now that she's cracked the top 15, she has no regrets - she even treats the time at New Face as "time off".

I am tough when it comes to work.... (but) once you get to know me, I am really friendly. I love to smile and help, and I am always there for those whom I hold dear.

Said the 22-year-old: "Since I enjoy modelling, photoshoots, meeting new people, gaining new experiences and pushing myself to achieve more, I don't consider this competition extra work."

Tell us one interesting fact about yourself.

I started playing netball in Primary 2. I am still very active in netball, representing my school in the Singapore University Games. I don't see myself stopping this passion even after graduating.

What are your hobbies?

I love baking - my family loves my butter cookies - and doing hands-on work like scrapbooking and card making.

What is your favourite movie?

I love the Pitch Perfect series. It shows how a group of women from all walks of life with different singing abilities come together as a team. The movies taught me life lessons with tons of humour.

What is your spirit animal?

A British Shorthair. These cats are friendly, affectionate, easy-going and strongly loyal. They can be energetic or a quiet companion, which really matches my personality.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Bread. I love it and I can't live without it.

If you could travel to any country, which would it be?

Spain, specifically the city of Barcelona. I am obsessed with (architect) Antoni Gaudi's works, especially his unfinished masterpiece Sagrada Familia. Stepping into the cathedral will take your breath away. I can't wait to go back.

Describe yourself in three words.

Avocado, unique, persevering.

Avocado because I am tough on the outside, soft on the inside, hardest in the core. I am tough when it comes to work. When it comes to accomplishing tasks, assignments or random things coming my way, no matter how busy I am or how much I have to sacrifice, I will make sure to complete everything before the deadline.

Soft because once you get to know me, I am really friendly. I love to smile and help, and I am always there for those whom I hold dear.

The tough avocado seed resonates with my inner fighting spirit. I will not let anyone take advantage of me and it is that spirit that keeps me going, even through the toughest times.